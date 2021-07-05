Megan Thee Stallion Rumored to Appear in Marvel's She-Hulk

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding into some fascinating places over the coming years, both on the big screen and through blockbuster series on Disney+. One of the most buzzed-about titles among the MCU's Phase Four slate might be She-Hulk, a live-action legal comedy that will bring Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the MCU. The series has been filming for quite a while now, and according to a new report, an unexpected pop culture figure just might be part of the cast. A new rumor, courtesy of the YouTube channel Everything Always, suggests that rapper and musician Megan Thee Stallion has joined the cast of She-Hulk. Their reporting claims that she would be playing a fictionalized version of herself in the series, and that her role could stem beyond a cameo and cover multiple episodes.

Megan Thee Stallion — whose work includes "Savage (Remix)" and "WAP" — has previously appeared on scripted television before, portraying Onyx in a 2020 episode of Good Girls. If the report about her being in She-Hulk does end up being true, it would be just the latest instance of her being tied to the world of superhero fiction, after she and Normani contributed the song "Diamonds" to the soundtrack for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion reportedly appearing in Marvel's She-Hulk series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.