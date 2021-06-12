She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Takes the Fifth on Marvel Studios Series: “I Can’t Talk About It”

✖

Marvel newcomer Tatiana Maslany is taking the Fifth with She-Hulk. In the first half-hour legal comedy from Marvel Studios, Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a lawyer and the green-skinned, gamma-powered cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The Orphan Black and Perry Mason star in October denied reports that she was cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set series coming to Disney+, only breaking her silence on the role after producer Kevin Feige confirmed Maslany as Marvel's She-Hulk during Disney Investor Day in December. "It's offishulk," Maslany wrote in a since-privated Instagram post, adding she's "beyond excited" to play the character for Marvel Studios and Disney+.

"I can't talk about it," the Emmy-winning actor told Gold Derby when asked about She-Hulk. "But I'm very excited about it, I'm excited for people to see it. We'll talk about it sometime (laughs)."

Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Girls5eva) directs the series from head writer Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty). Ruffalo reprises his big-screen Avengers role as Bruce Banner opposite returning The Incredible Hulk star Tim Roth, back as the Abomination in the series that also stars MCU newcomers Ginger Gonzaga (Mixology, Living With Yourself) as Jennifer’s best friend and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, Crossing Swords) as the classic Marvel Comics villain Titania.

She-Hulk is "a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" — and green," Feige said during Marvel's presentation at Disney Investor Day 2020. Feige also confirmed the "very funny" series from directors Coiro and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio) would see other Marvel superheroes — or villains — show up for court.

"Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases," Feige teased, "you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode."

She-Hulk is scheduled to release on Disney+ in 2022, joining a slate of Marvel Studios original series that includes the already released WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, as well as the upcoming What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Armor Wars, Ironheart, Echo, and Secret Invasion.

