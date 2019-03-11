‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Star Idris Elba Mocks The Hulk on ‘SNL’

When Dr. Bruce Banner gets upset…𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘴. #SNL pic.twitter.com/9rC9MSTLaD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2019

Idris Elba made his hosting debut on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live and it was only but a matter of minutes before the show made its first superhero reference.

In a pre-taped skit, Elba’s character (Dr. Bruce Banner) found himself getting upset at mundane everyday situations. Instead of changing into a gamma-fueled ten-foot-tall green monster, however, Elba turns into a middle-aged lady played by Cecily Strong.

The skit follows him as he “Hulks out” at noisy neighbors, at a retailer who won’t return his money, and while getting pulled over by a police officer. Instead of going by the Incredible Hulk — because of trademark issues, after all — the skit called Elba’s alter-ego the Impossible Hulk.

Elba’s played alongside the “real-life” Hulk twice now — once in Thor: Ragnarok and another in Avengers: Infinity War. The actor previously admitted he wished he had a bigger presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I like that I have a little part in Thor,” Elba said. “I’m neither movie star or day player. It allows me to do other things I love.”

“I wish I was more present in the Marvel family. I like what I have, but I also wish that I had a bigger character in the Marvel universe,” admitted Elba. “It’s been great, but I kinda think I need a bit more. I want to be a superhero. I like the idea of that.”

Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Netflix. Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th.

Did you catch the skit? What’d you think of Elba’s hosting duties? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

