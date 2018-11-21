Sony Reveals Two New Marvel Movie Release Dates

Sony is continuing to expand its “Sony Universe of Marvel Characters” brand in the wake of Venom‘s success, and the studio has now revealed new release dates for two unnamed Marvel Movies.

As you can see below, the two dates in question are as follows:

July 10, 2020

October 2, 2020

Sony dates two untitled Marvel-Spidey spin-offs. First is a non-sequel opening July 10, 2020, second is a sequel opening Oct. 2, 2020. My guesses are MORBIUS for July date and Venom sequel for October. story coming shortly — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) November 21, 2018



The July date is touted as a “non-sequel,” while the October date is a sequel; it doesn’t take a massive leap of deductive logic to deduce that Sony is now planning to release Jared Leto’s Morbius movie in July of 2020 with Venom 2 now scheduled for October that same year.

It’s pretty hard to argue against that speculation: Morbius has just started production, and will shoot into next year, with plenty of time for all those post-production visual effects to be added in order for the movie released in the summer of 2020. Venom 2 is the more surprising call; the first film is just now finishing up its theatrical run, and an October release date two years after the original film feels like a somewhat quick turnaround for a film that eight weeks ago we weren’t even sure was going to succeed. However, by now we know that building the visual effects for a film like Venom is a much more daunting task the first time around. Once the templates are set, recreating those Venom visuals in a sequel, or adding additional symbiote characters, should be a much easier process — as well as coming up with a story and shooting it, if the original creative team is brought back.

That’s all to say: Venom 2 in 2020 shouldn’t be that hard to pull off.

Some fans are pointing to one possible wrinkle in this assumed slate of releases: Kraven The Hunter. That Spider-Man spinoff film is moving down the pipeline rather quickly, with a script from The Equalizer reboot writer and that film’s director, Antoine Fuqua, possibly being eyed to helm the project. While that may be a possibility for the release of the new film in Sony’s upcoming Marvel movie slate, it’s a very remote one as Kraven is still taking shape while Morbius is now shooting.

How do you feel about Sony’s plans for its Spider-Man spinoffs? Which upcoming film are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments!

Venom is now playing in theaters.