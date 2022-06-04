Sony Spider-Man Spin-off Madame Web Adds Serpent Actor

✖

Sony has been working hard at creating a shared universe with their catalog of Spider-Man villains, and with the announcement that Morbius will be returning to theaters, it seems that their plans are working out. The studio has plans for multiple films and the most recent film to go into production is Madame Web. Madame Web will be played by Dakota Johnson, with the cast being slowly rounded out by the likes of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Celeste O'Connor. Now, one more actor has been added to the film's cast. According to Deadline, The Serpent star Tahir Rahim will join the cast of Madame Web.

Rahim joins the film in an undisclosed role. Plot details for the film are being kept somewhere in the multiverse but previously Deadline described Madame Web as this: "The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world."

Neither Sweeney or O'Connor's roles have been revealed. Madame Web will be the second Spider-Man-based movie the studio films this year after Kraven the Hunter, which is now filming in and around London. Both films are currently schedule for release next year. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is appearing as the lead in that film, and will be joined by Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose, who'll play longtime Spidey villain Calypso.

"It's cool. It's going well. I mean, for as much as I believe I'm allowed to say about it, I think it's going swimmingly," DeBose previously shared. "Yeah. I'm proud of them," she added when Deadline brought up the fact that Marvel seems to be pushing for change. "I think all of these franchise pieces, it's all about your growth. And it's exciting to be a part of something that feels like it's taking a step in a different direction. I feel like they're just allowing this to live in whatever world it needs to live in, which is kind of cool. I don't like work experiences, period, where I feel like I'm asked to fit a box, because my job is to discover the box and to define the box. That's my job, in my opinion. I mean, it is 2022."

Madame Web is currently set for release on July 7, 2023.

