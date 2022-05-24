Madame Web: First Plot Details for Spider-Man Spinoff Revealed in Latest Cast Report

✖

With principal photography set to begin shortly on Sony's Madame Web spin-off, more details have started to emerge about the Dakota Johnson-starring picture. Nestled in the reporting of the film's latest casting announcement is a suggestion the film will serve as the origin of Johnson's eponymous character.

"The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world," the reporting from Deadline suggests.

Johnson will be joined by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Celeste O'Connor. Neither Sweeney or O'Connor's roles have been revealed. Madame Web will be the second Spider-Man-based movie the studio films this year after Kraven the Hunter, which is now filming in and around London. Both films are currently schedule for release next year.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is appearing as the lead in that flick, and will be joined by Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose, who'll play longtime Spidey villain Calypso.

"It's cool. It's going well. I mean, for as much as I believe I'm allowed to say about it, I think it's going swimmingly," DeBose shared this week when. "Yeah. I'm proud of them," she added when Deadline brought up the fact that Marvel seems to be pushing for change. "I think all of these franchise pieces, it's all about your growth. And it's exciting to be a part of something that feels like it's taking a step in a different direction. I feel like they're just allowing this to live in whatever world it needs to live in, which is kind of cool. I don't like work experiences, period, where I feel like I'm asked to fit a box, because my job is to discover the box and to define the box. That's my job, in my opinion. I mean, it is 2022."

Madame Web is currently set for release on July 7, 2023.

