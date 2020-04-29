Daredevil Fans Devastated Charlie Cox Isn't in Spider-Man
In the years since Daredevil came to an end on Netflix after three seasons, fans have been hoping to see Charlie Cox reprise his role as The Man Without Fear in a big-screen adventure, with the actor breaking the news to ComicBook.com that he won't be appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, despite the rumors circulating out there. This isn't to say that another performer won't take over the role, but if the figure does appear in the new film, it surely won't be Cox, with fans disappointed to discover that the actor they've seen across the Netflix universe of Marvel shows won't be making the leap to the big screen.
"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox confirmed. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the disappointing news and click here for more details about ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Daredevil this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, featuring the series' cast and crew.
Shame
Marvel really did the Netflix Daredevil dirty by not letting it get in one more season to wrap the show up. pic.twitter.com/WWy3FkMNHy— The F’n Nerds Podcast (@fn_nerds) April 29, 2020
We Will Riot
If it's not Charlie Cox then we riot! pic.twitter.com/SnuFaTmxm6— Edwin Jaudon (@EdwinJaudon) April 29, 2020
Three More Seasons
Because we will get Daredevil season 6 instead (hopefully)!!#SaveDaredevil— Alarm Clock (@T10AlarmClock) April 29, 2020
I Don't Believe You
April 29, 2020
How Could They?
Another actor?? How can they even consider another actor?? I won’t be watching!😥😥— 🥑Laura🥑 (@lasvegasdivauk) April 29, 2020
Refuse to Watch
Another actor?! I’d admire that actor’s bravery! But good luck, I’ll refuse to watch!— RoseParade #SaveDaredevil (@waltzNo1) April 29, 2020
But Why?
But why marvel? pic.twitter.com/gQj3gh0Z1e— StormBreaker821//Senne Moors (@sennemoors) April 29, 2020
Hopefully a Lie
He had better be lying, if the mcu try and reboot daredevil we will not be happy pic.twitter.com/cPbWBpgrmI— Reuben Lynch (@TNebuer) April 29, 2020
Cox Is Murdock
I dont know who else can play this role..cox is matt murdock— AR (@Firossssss) April 29, 2020
No!
April 29, 2020
