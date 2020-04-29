Daredevil Fans Devastated Charlie Cox Isn't in Spider-Man

In the years since Daredevil came to an end on Netflix after three seasons, fans have been hoping to see Charlie Cox reprise his role as The Man Without Fear in a big-screen adventure, with the actor breaking the news to ComicBook.com that he won't be appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, despite the rumors circulating out there. This isn't to say that another performer won't take over the role, but if the figure does appear in the new film, it surely won't be Cox, with fans disappointed to discover that the actor they've seen across the Netflix universe of Marvel shows won't be making the leap to the big screen.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox confirmed. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

