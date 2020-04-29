Charlie Cox Addresses Daredevil In Spider-Man 3 Rumor (Exclusive)

Once Peter Parker (Tom Holland) found himself in a whole world of trouble towards the tail end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe instantly gravitated towards the use of Daredevil in the next Spidey movie. After all, it's pretty clear Parker's going to end up needing a lawyer (or five) to get him out of the mess he's suddenly found himself in. Since that seems to be the perfect introduction of one Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), rumors instantly started to circulate suggesting Ol' Hornhead was going to find himself in the movie.

Ahead of our Daredevil Quarantine Watch Party on Thursday, we met up with Cox via a quick Zoom chat and according to him, if Daredevil's going to be in Spider-Man 3, it's not going to be the iteration of the Hell's Kitchen vigilante we saw him play on Netflix for three seasons.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox tells us. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

But that doesn't mean he doesn't want to show up in an MCU feature at one point. The actor went on to tell us he'd love having the chance to team up with Holland in a future property. "Look, I had a great time. I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it," the actor adds.

"As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," Cox concludes. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

