Daredevil Quarantine Watch Party This Thursday With Showrunner and Cast

And just like that, we're back for another Quarantine Watch Party, and this one's a doozy. Thursday evening, join the cast and crew of Daredevil to watch "Blindsided," one of the biggest episodes of the entire series; that's Season Three, Episode Four for those inquiring minds. Leading the charge for this #QuarantineWatchParty is Daredevil Season Three showrunner Erik Oleson, and he's definitely bringing the cavalry.

Joining Olesen this Thursday night will be Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann-Woll, Wilson Bethel, Jay Ali and Amy Rutberg. Beings that the episode in question also includes one of the most epic one-take fight sequences on film, longtime Marvel stuntman Chris Brewster is also joining the fun, to provide some extra depth on that scene in particular.

Things get started at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 30th so be sure to have the episode geared up and ready for then. To partake, be sure to follow along using the #QuarantineWatchParty and #Daredevil hashtags throughout the night. If you'd like to create a Twitter or Tweetdeck list to follow along easier, you can find everyone at their Twitter handles below:

Afterwards, you'll be able to find the highlights from the event right back here on ComicBook.com/Marvel.

How to Join the Daredevil Quarantine Watch Party

What: Daredevil Season Three, Episode Four Quarantine Watch Party

Daredevil Season Three, Episode Four Quarantine Watch Party When: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Thursday, April 30, 2020 Time: 9:00 p.m Eastern, 6:00 p.m. Pacific

9:00 p.m Eastern, 6:00 p.m. Pacific Follow Online: #QuarantineWatchParty on Twitter and Instagram

How does Quarantine Watch Party Work?

It couldn't be more painless! Get the episode ready to go — in the case, Daredevil Season Three, Episode Four "Blindsided" — and press play right at 9:00 p.m. Eastern! Once it's going, pull up your Twitter or Instagram and live-blog the episode with thousands of other Daredevil fans around the world. To properly follow the event, make sure you use the #QuarantineWatchParty and #Daredevil hashtags!

Late to the party? No fret! You know we're starting right away at 9:00 p.m. Eastern so if you're a few minutes late, feel free to jump ahead to wherever we're at. There will be plenty of conversation to be had leading up to the episode and afterwards as well, so there's plenty of opportunities to hang out.

Daredevil Cosplay

Want to cosplay for tonight's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!Q

The month of April has been packed with special guests for ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party events. Just earlier this week, the Russo Brothers, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely joined us for a double-header for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Prior to that, Marvel mainstay James Gunn brought the fire — and an expansive cast — along with parties for both Guardians of the Galaxy movies as did David F. Sandberg for Shazam! and Scott Derrickson for Doctor Strange!

