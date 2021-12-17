Jamie Foxx on Electro Return in Spider-Man 3: "Anything is Possible"

✖

Spider-Man 3 continues to have rumors and buzz build as production gets underway in Atlanta. Following the return of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland continues to add cast members from the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. However, rumors of members of previous Spider-Man franchise casts returning to roles fans are familiar with continue to swirl, with one of the most credible being Jamie Foxx playing Electro again after portraying a version of the Marvel villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Andrew Garfield. Following the rumors and speculation, ComicBook.com asked Foxx directly.

Foxx, of course, can't say much. The actor did a round of press for the upcoming Disney+ release of his Pixar movie Soul but found himself being asked a lot of questions about the Spider-Man 3 rumors. "I don't know," he told ComicBook.com. "Anything is possible." The comment can be seen in the video above.

Foxx had previously posted about the Spider-Man 3 news after it broke publicly but has since deleted a series of photos showcasing fan art on his Instagram. The big takeaway from his caption was that he "won't be blue" this time around. Still, Marvel and Sony have remained quieter than Black Bolt in a china shop regarding anything about upcoming Marvel films. Other rumors include Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising roles as their respective Peter Parker characters from previous renditions of the franchise. More recently, Alfred Molina became the subject of rumors claiming he would play Doc Ock, once more.

Spider-Man 3 returns Holland to the titular role, along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Jon Watts returns to direct after satisfying critics and fans with Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is also slated to appear in the film for a crossover, fueling questions about the multiverse being blown open in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following WandaVision and ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is unknown whether or not Michael Keaton will return to his role as Vulture for the first time since Homecoming.

Foxx's Electro was killed off in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 when Garfield's Peter Parker used a power grid to essentially overpower Foxx's character. A new theory has since surfaced, suggesting Electro was instead sent into another dimension which we will see to be to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main reality.

Are you excited to see Foxx play Electro again? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Spider-Man 3 is schedule to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.