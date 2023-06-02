Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Blu-rays Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now in theaters, and fans are absolutely loving it. In fact, the follow-up to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will likely go down as one of the best superhero movies ever made. That means it will be a Day 1 home video purchase for many fans, and it all starts today with the launch of pre-orders for the film on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Naturally, there are also some exclusive releases in the mix.

The trend is for studios to launch their Blu-ray pre-orders on the same day as the theater release, and that is the case with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. At this point, there isn't a release date or list of special features, but a breakdown of your current pre-order options can be found below. This article will update with new information as it becomes available.

Note that additional Blu-ray exclusives will likely turn up here on Amazon, here at Target, and here at Best Buy in the coming days. Best Buy specializes in 4K Blu-ray SteelBook exclusives, but we might also see versions with additional bonus content, cover variants, and maybe even collectibles from other retailers. Again, keep tabs on this article for updates.

In his review for ComicBook.com, Kofi Outlaw had the following to say about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is nothing less than the most ambitious and visually-stunning Spider-Man story ever told onscreen – and it's not even close. There are numerous shifts in animation style (and beyond that format) in order to distinguish the universes of the Spider-Verse as their own unique realities. Each animated style is so visually rich and dense with details that it is nearly impossible for the eye to even fully adjust to, let alone discern all of the gorgeous details and/or Easter eggs buried in each frame. In that way, Across the Spider-Verse is a film that is already front-loaded with the need to rewatch it, if only to fully appreciate the feat in visuals and design that it is."

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.