Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Hits Major Box Office Milestone

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has crossed another box office milestone. In its fifth week in theaters, the Sony Pictures Animation sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made $13.8 million from 63 markets over the weekend. It's an amount that has officially pushed the film over the $600 million mark at the global box office with the film grossing $267.4 overseas and a total of $607.3 million worldwide. The film is currently the number two film in theaters domestically behind Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which opened to $60 million this weekend (via Variety).

It will be interesting to see how Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fares in the coming weeks as there are some other eagerly anticipated major films coming up making July one of the most packed months for major new releases this year. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, Barbie, and Oppenheimer are all coming out this month.

Spider-Man; Across the Spider-Verse is Sony Pictures Animation's Highest Grossing Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been a huge success for Sony Pictures Animation. The film is now the studio's highest grossing film in its history, dethroning 2011's The Smurfs which had a box office haul of $563 million. The film has also been the recipient of a lot of praise from both critics and fans alike, which has certainly helped bring viewers to theaters.

A Sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Coming

A third Spider-Verse film is coming. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is in the works, though a recent report noted that the film might not come out in 2024 like many have hoped — it has been given a release date of March 29, 2024. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have opened about those reports of a delay, telling ComicBook.com's Chris Killian while promoting the new season of Apple TV+'s The After Party that they will the time needed to make the upcoming film great.

"I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great," Lord said before Miller concluded their answer. "And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit."

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callah.

Spider-Man: Across the Universe is in theaters now.