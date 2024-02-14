Spider-Verse Star Shameik Moore Addresses Possible 4th Movie After Trilogy (Exclusive)

Producer Amy Pascal surprised Spider-Man fans when she seemingly implied plans for a fourth movie in the Spider-Verse series to follow the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. ComicBook.com had the opportunity to ask Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse movies, about that possibility while the actor was walking the red carpet at the Madame Web premiere. If the potential for a fourth Spider-Verse film exists, Moore seems unaware of it, saying only, "I don't know. I think, you know, I don't know." Spider-Verse series producer Chris Miller may have cleared things up for fans via X on the same day as the Madame Web premiere, stating that Pascal was referring to Beyond the Spider-Verse and an upcoming live-action Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland in her statement, not implying plans for an additional Spider-Verse movie.

As for Beyond the Spider-Verse, Moore remains coy about what fans should expect. When asked for a tease, he'd only say, "I'll be there."

Should the opportunity arise for someone to play Miles Morales in live-action, there will but much speculation about who Sony should cast in the role. Moore previously stated he's ready and willing to take the role himself.

"Do I want to do it? Absolutely." Moore told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. "Yeah, I think if you know the work, I would just be humbled to be able to take on that...I would put my entire spirit into that opportunity. If you've seen my work you know what that means so I'll leave it at that."

When Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Release?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse had been scheduled for theatrical release in 2024, picking up from the tense, cliffhanger ending of 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, the scale of the project led Sony to push that release date back, perhaps motivated by reports of difficult working conditions for animators on the ambitious Across the Spider-Verse.

"Chaos. We're in chaos, much like we were with this one," co-director Joaquim Dos Santos said of the state of production on Beyond the Spider-Verse while speaking to Collider ahead of Across the Spider-Verse's 2023 debut and prior to the release delay announcement. "These films, again, you'd think that by now it's totally figured out, we've got the system down. I think the deal with each one of these films is we break the rules every time. So we're in the process of trying to break the rules for the third one."

Dos Santos is co-directing Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse alongside his fellow Across the Spider-Verse co-directors Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Miller, Phil Lord, and David Callaham wrote the script. Moore returns to voice Miles, leading a voice cast that is expected to again include Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Karan Soni Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, Shea Whigham as George Stacy, Greta Lee as Lyla, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

"It will be a very satisfying conclusion," Lord told Deadline at the Golden Globes in January. "It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles'] parents."

Where to Watch the Spider-Verse Movies

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse released in 2018. The film is available on home media and currently streaming on the FXNow and Fubo apps.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed in 2023. The sequel is also available on home media and currently streams on Netflix.