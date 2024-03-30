Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Should Have Been Out This Weekend
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was supposed to drop.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was supposed to release this weekend, but the movie got delayed. Now, if you're a regular ComicBook.com reader, you probably knew that. However, some social media users had forgotten that fact and decided to give their take online. Both the writers and actors strikes helped delay this project along with the frankly unrealistic timetable finish movies of this size in such a quick turnaround. Hopefully, the extra time gives animators and all the other creatives involved the most time to actually realize their goals for Beyond the Spider-Verse. ComicBook.com spoke to Jake Johnson about the upcoming movie. He's promising some great stuff.
Johnson told us, "Here's what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they're going to bring in ... What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it. What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it's excellent."
"And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it's even bigger, if that means it's longer -- they don't play by anybody's rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we're always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one," he continued. "I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they're not going to quit until it's great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can't do it."
Do you think we get a new Spider-Verse release date this year? Let us know down in the comments!
