Spider-Man Beyond Amazing Funko Pop Lineup Continues With Spider-Woman

Funko recently kicked off yet another series of Amazon exclusive Marvel Pop figures as part of Marvel's Beyond Amazing campaign, which celebrates Spider-Man's 60th anniversary. Dubbed "Marvel: Year of the Spider", the new series will celebrate the many iterations of the web-slinger that have appeared in the comics and movies over the years.

The collection started with Spider-Man 2211, which can be ordered here on Amazon for $11.99. Mangaverse Spider-Man followed, and it's available to order here on Amazon for $12.99. Today, Spider-Woman Mattie Franklin joined the collection, and can be ordered here in the Amazon Treasure Truck for $12.99. Once its time in the truck ends, it should be available to order here on Amazon along with the rest of the Beyond Amazing items.

Created by Kaare Andrews, Mangaverse Spider-Man first appeared in Marvel Mangaverse: Spider-Man (2002). The official description reads: "Haling from an alternate reality, this version of Peter Parker is the last surviving member of the noble Spider Clan. When Peter's uncle Ben was killed by the villainous Kuji Kuri, he vowed to continue training in secret, seeking to avenge his uncle's death. Through his unfaltering dedication, Peter became Spider-Man, champion of his clan and nemesis to the forces of evil"

"In the distant future of 2211, Dr. Max Borne has dedicated his life to protecting his home reality as the Spider-Man of his era. Max used his brilliance and ingenuity to develop a unique multi-armed suit which aides him in his duties as a TimeSpinner, a defender of the timeline."

Funko notes that a new addition will be released every other month, so expect this series to be similar to the Year of the Shield series that Funko ran last year. The Year of the Spider wave is actually a collection within a collection. It follows the Beyond Amazing Marvel Sinister 6 Funko Pop series, which is currently five Pop figures into a seven Pop figure run. The Beyond Amazing Collection is described as follows:

"The yearlong celebration of Spider-Man's six spectacular decades is here! The Beyond Amazing collection commemorates all things Spidey, in an assortment of toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more." Look for new Amazon-exclusive product drops throughout the year.