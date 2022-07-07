Marvel Celebrates Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary With "Beyond Amazing" Global Campaign

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, and Marvel Comics is celebrating with a global campaign titled "Beyond Amazing." The campaign is filled with product offerings, pop-up experiences, special variant covers, fan events, an exhibit at San Diego Comic-Con, video game releases, and more. Spider-Man is arguably Marvel's most popular character, with headlining several comic book series, TV shows, movies, and video games over the last six decades. Over on the publishing side, expect to find a new Spider-Man series from iconic creators Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, along with a new Spider-Verse event that promises to mark the end of the web-slinger's multiverse saga.

"Very few characters have touched the lives of fans around the world the way that Spider-Man has over the past 60 years," said Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products, over at Marvel.com. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with best-in-class brands on unique Spider-Man offerings that continue to expand Marvel's leadership in the lifestyle space."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man's "Beyond Amazing" campaign runs through December and features offerings from global lifestyle brand Kith, "Beyond Amazing" variant cover program highlighting key moments from Spidey's history across comics and other media, "Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition" at San Diego Comic-Con, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales launching on PC for the first time.

Continue reading to get the full details, and make sure to let us know what you're most looking forward to from the Spider-Man "Beyond Amazing" campaign in the comments!