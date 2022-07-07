Marvel Celebrates Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary With "Beyond Amazing" Global Campaign
This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, and Marvel Comics is celebrating with a global campaign titled "Beyond Amazing." The campaign is filled with product offerings, pop-up experiences, special variant covers, fan events, an exhibit at San Diego Comic-Con, video game releases, and more. Spider-Man is arguably Marvel's most popular character, with headlining several comic book series, TV shows, movies, and video games over the last six decades. Over on the publishing side, expect to find a new Spider-Man series from iconic creators Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, along with a new Spider-Verse event that promises to mark the end of the web-slinger's multiverse saga.
"Very few characters have touched the lives of fans around the world the way that Spider-Man has over the past 60 years," said Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products, over at Marvel.com. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with best-in-class brands on unique Spider-Man offerings that continue to expand Marvel's leadership in the lifestyle space."
Spider-Man's "Beyond Amazing" campaign runs through December and features offerings from global lifestyle brand Kith, "Beyond Amazing" variant cover program highlighting key moments from Spidey's history across comics and other media, "Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition" at San Diego Comic-Con, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales launching on PC for the first time.
Marvel | Kith – Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collection
Marvel has collaborated with global lifestyle brand, Kith, on a new collection that pays homage to the six decades of the Marvel Super Hero, interpreted through the Kith lens.The collection will be available beginning July 15, and features an assortment of specially designed apparel inspired by the iconic wall-crawler, including intarsia knit sweaters, 400 GSM cotton fleece hoodies, and a range of vintage washed long sleeve and short sleeve tees. As a part of the launch, fans can experience and shop the collection at the Kith for Marvel Spider-Man Pop-Up on July 15 – July 17 in the character's hometown of Queens, NY. The collection will also be available at Kith's Aspen, Hawaii, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris and Tokyo locations, as well as in shop-in-shops at Selfridges, Bergdorf Goodman and Hirshleifers.
In addition to Kith, new "Beyond Amazing" products will launch throughout the remainder of 2022 from licensees including Hasbro, Funko, the LEGO Group, Jazwares, PEZ Candy, Mad Engine, C-Life, Jay Franco, Bioworld, Citizen, and Adidas to name a few. Showing the reach of this beloved and aspirational character, collections will be broadly available at top retailers nationwide and around the globe.
Can’t believe it’s finally happening. It hurt not being able to speak about this for so long! Coming soon! All info here, https://t.co/71PstwyKcz @MarvelStudios @SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/ake8MEW4WJ— Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) July 7, 2022
Spider-Man "Beyond Amazing" Variant Comic Book Covers
Some of the comic book industry's greatest artists have banded together on one incredible variant cover program to honor Spider-Man's 60th anniversary. Beginning this August, "Beyond Amazing" variant covers will adorn the covers of Marvel's hottest ongoing comic book titles with gorgeous artwork celebrating all aspects of Spider-Man's beloved mythos. From key moments in Spider-Man's publishing history to Spider-Man's forays into other media, these 20 show-stopping covers showcase a wide range of Spidey inspiration and prove why the hero's impact on pop culture is simply unmatched.prevnext
Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Marvel's legendary Spider-Man, the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego is home to "Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition," now open to the public. This premier exhibition welcomes visitors of all ages to explore the Web-Slinger's storied history, through original comic art, movie props, costumes, and more priceless original artifacts.
'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition' is open now at the @comicconmuseum in San Diego! Get tickets at https://t.co/oFaIUDF7a2 and enjoy original comic art, interactive displays, and unique artifacts from the past six decades of #SpiderMan.🕸 #SpideyBeyondAmazing pic.twitter.com/F28Ea5H09o— Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) July 1, 2022
Marvel's Spider-Man – the Critically-Acclaimed Action-Adventure Games Come to PC
Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel Games, this beloved series has delighted PlayStation fans across the world – selling through more than 33 million copies globally, as of May 15, 2022. Later this year, in collaboration with Nixxes Software, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on PC for the first time. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will launch on PC on August 12, 2022 while Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on PC in Fall 2022.
Nothing could go wrong here!#SpiderManPC #BeGreater pic.twitter.com/C11AXA0Fww— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 7, 2022