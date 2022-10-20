Sinister 6 Funko Pop Series Concludes With Exclusive Spider-Man

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has added the seventh and final Pop figure to their Amazon exclusive Sinister Six series, which kicked off back in December with Doctor Octopus and was followed by Vulture in December, Sandman in April, Mysterio in June, and Electro and Kraven the Hunter in August. Today, Spider-Man completest the collection, which combines to form a scene that's "Beyond Amazing". A breakdown of the current pre-orders in the series can be found below.

From the official description:

"The Marvel Sinister Six series sets a whole new scene in your collection and it is exclusively available here. The Funko Pop! Deluxe Sinister Six series is comprised of 7 brand new unique figures, which have bases that nest together to form a larger set display. Collect all the Marvel Sinister Six Deluxe Pop! figures to see the full "picture" in your collection, starting with Deluxe Pop! Doc Oc. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall and comes in a window display box".

The new collection follows other Amazon-exclusive Marvel Funko Pop series like Victory Shawarma, Avengers Assemble, Year of the Shield, Year of the Spider, and Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar.