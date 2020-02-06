Could Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange Sequel Bring His Spider-Man Universe to the MCU?

Sam Raimi is reportedly in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and a lot of Marvel fans are pumped. But, almost immediately after that news broke, some began to wonder if this is Marvel’s way of engineering a live-action Spider-Verse? It’s not hard to see why people are talking about this possibility. Raimi is famous for a lot of films, but comic book fans laud his work with the Spider-Man trilogy. With the hero eventually crossing back over to Sony sometime in the future, a lot of people are expecting his exit from the MCU to have a lot to do with parallel universes. Well, the backdoor would immediately be built-in by having the director come about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Even more glaring is the fact that a lot of fans spied the Raimi suit-wearing version of the Wall-Crawler in the background of the Morbius trailer. Now, it wasn’t Tobey Maguire swinging around, but people started to begin to hope for something like that. Add to the fact that Sony has made no secret about entertaining that universe-jumping and it’s easy to see why the Internet was basically clamoring for this development. Not to mention the fact that the Web-Slinger is wearing that specific costume in the background rather than Tom Holland’s suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home or Homecoming.

After Avengers: Endgame, we should all know better than to say that nothing is impossible in these movies. J.K. Simmons himself showed up in the last surprise from Far From Home. But, there’s no way to know what Marvel has up its sleeve at the moment. This next phase is going to be a big departure from how things went in Phase 3. Audiences are going to have to be ready for all sorts of curveballs heading forward. (I mean, have people seen the WandaVision trailer? Things are about to get weird.) Sony’s rush to get Madame Webb on the books could absolutely be a clue in this as well. You could also make a case for the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 having some hints in it as well. At any rate, Venom 2 now looms larger than ever as the future of the Sony Spider-Verse will become more clear in the coming months.

Kevin Feige’s comments after getting the Spider-Man deal done ring out at the moment as well.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige explained. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”