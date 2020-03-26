Spider-Man Fan Poster Puts Peter Parker in Quarantine

The surge in popularity of Spider-Man can be traced back to one specific trait that Stan Lee and Steve Ditko infused into the character, he was just a regular guy. Peter Parker has all the girl problems, school troubles, and life issues that we all do, so that in mind, what would Peter Parker be doing right now as we’re all quarantined in our homes during the coronavirus pandemic? A fan poster on the /r/Marvel_Studios subreddit takes this premise and runs with it, positing the third movie in the series will be titled “Spider-Man: Work From Home” and sees Peter staying at his Queens apartment on the orders of Nick Fury. Check it out below!

Reddit users /u/suvamdfellow created the image and captioned it with a piece of dialogue from Nick Fury that fits the tone perfect. It reads: “I want you to stay at home Parker. The country is under lockdown and the doctor and officers are doing their job. Hope for the best. And join the online classes ASAP.”

It was previously revealed that production on the untitled third Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios is set to begin in July and expected to run through October of this year with filming locations including Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland. It’s unclear how much the spread of the coronavirus will delay that but in a previous interview star Tom Holland teased that he finally knows everything about the movie.

“I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks, and I know all the secrets,” Holland told Hey U Guys at the premiere for Pixar’s Onward. “But I’ve also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore…I can’t wait, honestly can’t wait.”

In the context of the MCU, and where Far From Home left off, it would be easy to see Spider-Man 3’s story revolving around an all-out hunt for Spider-Man (by Kraven the Hunter?), with Peter Parker hounded by enemies, pursued by law enforcement, and even trying to find Marvel superhero allies wherever he can.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to hit theaters July 16, 2021.