Will Avengers: Endgame Push Spider-Man to His First Billion Dollar Movie?

Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s new trailer is out, and it serves as Marvel fans’ first official look at the new Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the game-changing events of Avengers: Endgame. That position as both the Endgame followup and epilogue to the MCU’s massive Phase 3 saga has given Spider-Man: Far From Home a major hype boost. The question is: just how much of a boost?

Is it possible that, on the heels of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home could bring the character his first billion dollars in box office returns?

The question isn’t just a theoretical one – there’s a historical precedent to the question. The first Avengers movie was a big game-changer when it made one billion dollars the new benchmark for blockbuster movies. After that milestone came Iron Man 3, which served as fans’ first introduction to the MCU Phase 2, and a fully intertwined Avengers Universe. With the momentum of Avengers behind it, and the intrigue of the MCU Phase 2 in front of it, Iron Man 3 went on to pull in one billion dollars for the franchise – double what Iron Man 2 had earned before it. Of course, by that point Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man had also gained a lot of momentum in its own right, so it really was a perfect “all stars aligning” moment for the franchise.

With Avengers: Endgame pulling in $2 billion in record time; MCU fan hype once again at an all-time high; and Spider-Man: Far From Home serving as the first look into what MCU Phase 4 will be, it seems like all of the stars have once again aligned for a Marvel character solo franchise sequel to make the jump to be being a billion-dollar event film.

When you step back and look at things, it’s actually more curious that Spider-Man, one Marvel character to have the most films under his belt (Far From Home makes #7), is still only a questionable candidate to join the billion-dollar club. New Marvel solo character franchise like Black Panther and Captain Marvel have each brought in a billion, largely by offering new and more diverse perspective on the genre. Far From Home may not have that diversity factor going for it, but after Marvel Studios helped Sony relaunch the character in Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as star Tom Holland’s scene-stealing work in Avengers: Infinity War (and briefly Endgame), it’s safe to say the movie version of Spider-Man has never been more popular.

For our money, the unique (new) world-building opportunities and surging character popularity gives Spider-Man: Far From Home all the potential it needs to earn a billion dollars. Now director Jon Watts just has to deliver a film that generates the buzz needed to fill those theaters seats.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

