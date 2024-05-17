Godzilla 70th Anniversary Releases New Baseball Collab

Godzilla's recent days have been some of the biggest in the lizard king's history. Godzilla Minus One won an Academy Award for "Best Visual Effects", Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has become one of the biggest films in Legendary's MonsterVerse, and Apple TV+ has renewed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for a second season. Hot on the heels of these big projects focusing on the king of the monsters, a new Godzilla Baseball Collection has arrived which merges the kaiju with baseball-themed merchandise.

While an official confirmation for the third movie focusing on Godzilla meeting Kong has yet to be released by Legendary and Warner Bros, a writer has been confirmed for the film. Dave Callaham, who fans might know for his work on Shang Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Mortal Kombat, is set to write the upcoming kaiju crossover. While director Adam Wingard has yet to be confirmed to make a comeback, recent interviews have hinted at the idea that the creator has some thoughts for where the MonsterVerse goes in the future.

Godzilla x Baseball

The new Godzilla Baseball Collection is available on the official Godzilla online store that you can check out by clicking here. You can also see below an image of the merch along with a breakdown of what is being offered:

Godzilla Baseball Collection – 70th Anniversary Jersey: Celebrate seven decades of Godzilla in sporty style with the Godzilla Baseball Collection: 70th Anniversary Jersey. Styled in cinematic black and white, this jersey sports screenprint, sewn path, and twill applique patches on a cut ready for game day. With a Godzilla-filled "G" logo on the back and a 70th Anniversary patch sewn on the front, there's no mistaking any fan in this jersey's love of the King of the Monsters.

Godzilla Baseball Collection – 70th Anniversary San Francisco Jersey: Knock it out of the park with the Godzilla Baseball Collection: 70th Anniversary San Francisco Jersey. This jersey sports screenprint, sewn path, and twill applique patches on a cut ready for game day. With the number 70 on the back and a Godzilla 70th Anniversary patch sewn on the front, there's no mistaking any fan in this jersey's love of the King of the Monsters.

Godzilla Baseball Collection – Battle for the Bridge T-Shirt: The perfect black Godzilla t-shirt to sport during baseball season and beyond has arrived with the Godzilla Baseball Collection: Battle for the Bridge T-shirt. Featuring a special Godzilla 70th Anniversary patch sewn on the front and a screen-printed image of Godzilla, Mothra, Minilla, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and Mechagodzilla on the back, this tee will be a hit everywhere you wear it.

Godzilla Baseball Collection – Baseball Cap: At the ballpark or out on the town, the Godzilla Baseball Collection: Baseball Cap always fits the bill. With a 3D embroidery "G" on the front, plus embroidered "SF" logos, this baseball-inspired hat is brimming with King of the Monsters style.

Note: This collection is not affiliated with the San Francisco Giants team.

