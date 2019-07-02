Spider-Man: Far From Home Reveals Ties to Captain America: Civil War

Dating back to its debut with Iron Man in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has put connections between seemingly unrelated films at the forefront, aiming to replicate the comic book experience of the possibilities of any character from the roster making an appearance. Spider-Man: Far From Home marks the second official Spider-Man film in the franchise, which brings with it a number of expected returns from familiar characters. Luckily, the film brought with it not only a number of expected returns but also a surprising connection to Captain America: Civil War, the first film in which star Tom Holland appeared as the Wall-Crawler.

WARNING: Major spoilers below for Captain America: Civil War

Fans who are familiar with Mysterio’s comic book history know that he typically spends his time on the wrong side of the law, leaving us to speculate as to why Jake Gyllenhaal was portraying the character as a hero in trailers for the upcoming film. Halfway through the film, Mysterio reveals himself to be a villain who used tech to create the illusion of disasters which allow him to display his “heroics,” similar to his actions in the comic books. The surprising connection to Captain America: Civil War came when Mysterio, also known as Quentin Beck, revealed why he resorted to his nefarious tactics.

In Civil War, Tony Stark holds a lecture where he uses his holographic technology which allows him to relive a moment from his past in which he speaks with his parents for the final time. This technology not only allows him to interact with the 3D environment, but it also allows the audience to witness the scene, which even includes Tony Stark’s appearance being manipulated with the tech.

Far From Home reveals that Beck was a former employee of Stark and was responsible for creating this holographic tech. A flashback sequence depicts Beck standing just off to one side of the stage expressing his disgust over Stark taking credit for the technology, made all the more upsetting when Stark claims he named the tech “B.A.R.F.,” which stands for “Binarily Augmented Retro-Framing.”

This is only one of Stark’s transgressions in the eyes of Beck, with this flashback permanently changing the ways in which audiences will watch Captain America: Civil War.

