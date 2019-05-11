Spider-Man: Far From Home Theory Suggests the Name Really Means Something Else

With Avengers: Endgame out of the way, the next film up is Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second Spider-Man-centric film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the last remaining officially-announced film on the release slate for Marvel Studios, so it’s shaping up to be a big film in more ways than one.

An interesting new fan theory suggests the real reason behind the film’s name means much more than a simple summer vacation to Europe. According to /u/Griffsterometer, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is going to get stuck on the Earth Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is from and will fight to get out for the majority of the third act.

The backing claims are pretty believable. Most fans think Mysterio is lying about the multiverse, but it’s something we’ve seen teased in both Ant-Man in addition to Doctor Strange. If he’s not lying about the multiverse, he is, however, probably lying about something else — perhaps being a hero on his homeworld. As the theory reads, if Peter was to uncover this information, what better way to silence him than by locking him on a world? Not only will he have no familiarity with the new Earth, he’ll have no idea on how to get back to Earth-616 and it could be a big character arc as he works his way through it.

It’s no secret that Far From Home means more than one thing, especially after Homecoming played multiple roles in the same sense — Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed as much with us last year.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

