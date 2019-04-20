‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Director Teases Grown-Up Peter Parker

It’s about to be a busy few months for the team at Marvel Studios. After Avengers: Endgame hits theaters next week, the team will swing right into promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home, the lone movie announced in a post-Endgame world. Some light press has already started for the movie, with director Jon Watts handing out a sneak peek via USA Today.

A picture released yesterday shows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) back at work despite being “snapped away” in Avengers: Infinity War and Watts explained what fans could expect when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) swings back into his solo franchise. According to Watts, there’s a lot of growing to be had by the titular character between Avengers: Endgame and the follow-up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” said Watts. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

When it comes to Fury, however, Watts says the SHIELD director’s dynamic in the flick will be much different with Holland’s web-slinger character than the relationship between Parker and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) found in Spider-Man: Homecoming. In fact, Watts says if Stark was the cool uncle figure, Fury is going to be an angry stepdad.

“Fury sees Peter Parker as an asset that he needs who is too preoccupied with a bunch of high school problems,” the director said. “Part of my pitch for the very first movie was bringing Nick Fury in and making him the mean substitute teacher.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters and will be followed up by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. The last Marvel Studios movie of the year is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

How do you think Avengers: Endgame will impact Peter Parker moving forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!