‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ to Be Scored by Michael Giacchino

It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s next Spider-Man movie is enlisting a familiar face.

According to a new report from Film Music Reporter, Michael Giacchino will serve as composer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Giacchino previously provided music for Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as Doctor Strange, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Incredibles 2, and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Giacchino is just the latest crew member to join Far From Home, which has been filming for quite some time now. The film will see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) on some sort of globe-trotting class trip, which makes him cross paths with villains like Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). With the film expected to be set “minutes after” Avengers 4’s conclusion, it sounds like the film will operate within a unique place of the MCU.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies.”

“And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.” Feige continued. “So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

“I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” Dan Lebental, the film’s editor, teased earlier this summer. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is available on digital platforms. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.