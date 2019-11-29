Spider-Man Fans Recreates Iconic Far From Home Scene in LEGOs

Spider-Man: Far From Home gave audiences quite a lot of process when it debuted in theaters earlier this year. In particular, the relationship between Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) evolved quite a lot over the course of the film, as the pair went from allies to significant adversaries. One key moment where Peter realized he was in danger was during a pretty visually-epic sequence, in which Mysterio hits him with a slew of macabre and surprising illusions. One of those included Peter being surrounded by doppelgangers of Mysterio — and a very talented fan just recreated that sequence in a pretty epic way. Instagram user @lego_nuts recently created the illusion scene with LEGO minifigures, which you can check out below.

“There were definitely a couple of the other iconic characters danced around, and wondering if could be combined, two at the same time, but it all kept coming back to Mysterio,” co-writer Chris McKenna explained to ComicBook.com of the choice to feature Mysterio. “And Mysterio was the serious one, because okay, how do you do the stuntman-turned-magician with springs on his feet…” Sommers noted, the character also wears a fishbowl on his head, which made grounding him a bit difficult. “So it was scary, but we then finally committed and we went out on a lot of different roads with him, then ultimately kept coming back to making him like the Mysterio from the comic book in terms of being a con artist and trying to, even at the end, trying to make Peter, Spider-Man, the villain of the story,” McKenna said. “So we leaned into that, and tried to ground it as well as we could and use the MCU’s past so that the illusion didn’t require him to build a giant amusement park in an abandoned lot.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Once we hit on the idea that we were doing a con, then we had to come up with, ‘Well, what is he trying to con Peter out of?’” McKenna explained. “And that’s when we developed the idea of the EDITH system that were inhabited in these glasses. The glasses were actually the great idea of [director Jon Watts] that they would be inhabited in that sort of dark glasses, like the symbol of the crown. Also these glasses that sort of don’t fit him, but we knew that as a con artist, it would have to come down to that moment where’s actually able to cease the crown, and take these glasses from Peter, but in a way that Peter would hand them over, the classic con.”

What do you think of this LEGO recreation of one of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s coolest moments? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.