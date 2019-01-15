Does the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Reveal How Mysterio Gets His Name?

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home finally arrived online Tuesday morning and, much to the joy of Marvel fans everywhere, it brought with it the first look at the big screen debut of Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. The character is only in the trailer for a few seconds, but it’s more than enough time for him to completely steal everyone’s attention. Seriously, just take a look at Twitter if you haven’t already. Mystenhaal is all over the Internet.

While the hype surrounding Mysterio is very real, we really don’t know much about this version of the fan-favorite villain. There’s plenty of speculation about his origin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how he comes into contact with Peter Parker overseas, but it’s nothing but theories at this point. However, if you pay close attention to the trailer, it does seemingly reveal one small piece of info about Mysterio in the MCU: How the villain gets his name.

At the very end of the trailer, after the logo flashes on the screen, there’s a scene in which Peter and his classmates are watching Mysterio’s fight with Hydro-Man on an Italian news channel. While you may have missed it, this newscast actually offers a legitimate theory as to why he’s eventually named Mysterio. After all, a fishbowl helmet and green vape powers don’t exactly narrow down the options for a name.

Mysterio first appears in Italy, and naturally, no one knows who he is or what he wants. All they know about the guy is that he stopped a massive water monster from destroying an entire city. So on the news, since they don’t know his identity, he’s simply referred to as “the man of mystery.”

On the TV screen, in Italian, that phrase is written as “l’uomo di misterio.”

Yes, there is a slight change in spelling from the Italian word for mystery and the name eventually given to the Spider-Man rogue, but it’s only one letter. Think about Peter and his friends watching on TV, and all of the people throughout Italy that watched the news. When they saw him on the screen, they both read and heard the word “misterio.” The names of both heroes and villains tend to catch on pretty quickly, and the first one used by the general public usually sticks around.

It’s entirely likely that, as soon as that news broadcast airs, the new masked vigilante is given the name Mysterio, and no one ever looks back.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th.