Jacob Batalon Wraps Filming on ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Filming for Marvel Studios‘ next Spider-Man movie is starting to wind down, and Ned Leeds actor Jacob Batalon is already missing his time on set.

The star of Spider-Man: Far From Home posted a photo on Instagram to commemorate the occasion, thanking the cast, crew, and fans for all of their support as they filmed the anticipated sequel.

Many fans are eager to see what happens in Spider-Man: Far From Home because it will be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4. Because the next crossover event is shrouded in mystery, many fans are looking for clues in the set photos that have been released thus far.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased that the sequel’s title has a few different meanings, encouraging fans to speculate what it could all mean.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will also serve as an uplifting film, possibly to reset the mood after what could be a dour ending in Avengers 4.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Michelle actress Zendaya previously spoke about her time on the film, revealing that she’s excited to have a bigger role in the movie.

“I don’t know, we’ve just been having a lot of fun. It’s been great to just, kind of, be back in our groove again,” she said. “I guess because I only had like two lines in the first one, anything’s kind of exciting, right? Like, I’ll take anything!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 6, 2019.