Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Explains Major Nick Fury Twist

By the time fans left the theaters having watched Spider-Man: Far From Home, they were treated to a massive plot twist in regards to Nick Fury. The fans who left the theater before the lights came on might have missed it but in the second post-credits scene, the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a major new concept to its ever-expanding big screen world. Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts opened up about the twist in an interview with ComicBook.com.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow. Major spoilers!

In the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s second end-credits scene, Nick Fury and Maria Hill seemed to be driving along in their Audi. However, they were on FaceTime with the real Nick Fury, as those in the car were actually shapeshifting Skrulls introduced in Captain Marvel. Talos and his wife Soren were posing as Fury and Hill in the scene, showing just how easy it would be for the Secret Invasion story from Marvel Comics to introduce Skrulls as villains eager to pose as heroes and take over the world.

“First of all, to clarify the timeline, that’s real Nick Fury at Tony’s funeral at the end of [Avengers: Endgame],” Watts tells ComicBook.com. “So it’s not like he’s been a Skrull forever or like, it’s not like he’s been a Skrull since Captain Marvel.” Originally, there was an idea to tease the reveal of Fury as a Skrull early on for eagle-eye viewers and hardcore fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We were going to have him eat diagonal toast cut diagonally,” Watts said, referencing the Captain Marvel dialogue in which Fury said he will never cut his toast diagonally. “You know that one? That would’ve given it away.”

Fury might be in space developing SWORD, which is essentially the cosmic version of SHIELD, seeing as he is putting Skrulls to work on a space station of sorts.

“There’s such a history of Nick Fury and the Skrulls, especially now that people have seen Captain Marvel and they’ve seen what is happening with those stories in the MCU,” Watts explained. “But to me it was always just this fundamental question of how could [Mysterio] actually fool Nick Fury? Because Nick Fury’s super power is being suspicious, you know?”

The twist of Fury being a Skrull both serviced the plot in allowing Quentin Beck a.k.a. Mysterio to get away with his lies to Fury but also set the stage for the possible SWORD expansion. “It always sort of bothered me even though we knew that that’s what we wanted the story to be, that Nick Fury could get duped even though he’s been gone for five years and he’s on his back foot,” Watts said. “I wanted to come up with one last little reveal that could explain that unanswered question. And when you’re making a con man movie, it just feels like the right thing to do to have one last little twist that makes you look at everything slightly differently.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.