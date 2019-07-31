Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Cobie Smulders Addresses How Long Maria Hill’s Big Twist Has Been Going On

Spider-Man: Far From Home featured no shortage of major twist and turns, with even the inclusion of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) being more than meets the eye. Smulders revealed earlier this month that she wasn’t even aware that one twist was happening, and now she’s breaking down how long it could have been going on. Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below! Only look if you want to know!

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smulders spoke about the fact that Fury and Hill were being impersonated by Skrulls for all of Far From Home, something that was revealed in the film’s post-credits scene. When asked if there’s a chance that Hill has been a Skrull for much longer than Fury – seeing as she wasn’t shown alongside the real Fury on his intergalactic vacation – Smulders revealed that she doesn’t want that to be the case.

“They could change it to be that way, but in my mind — no.” Smulders revealed. “I don’t know where she is, but my hope is that she’s on vacation somewhere. In this world, she’s probably just on some other mission.”

Realistically, Smulders’ headcanon about exactly how long Hill has been a Skrull makes sense, especially since it’s been confirmed that Fury only was for a short period of time.

“First of all, to clarify the timeline, that’s real Nick Fury at Tony’s funeral at the end of [Avengers: Endgame],” Far From Home director Jon Watts told ComicBook.com earlier this month. “So it’s not like he’s been a Skrull forever or like, it’s not like he’s been a Skrull since Captain Marvel.”

“It always sort of bothered me even though we knew that that’s what we wanted the story to be, that Nick Fury could get duped even though he’s been gone for five years and he’s on his back foot,” Watts added. “I wanted to come up with one last little reveal that could explain that unanswered question. And when you’re making a con man movie, it just feels like the right thing to do to have one last little twist that makes you look at everything slightly differently.”

