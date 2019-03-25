Tom Holland Reveals Three ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Posters

Happy Monday, Marvel fans. Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland wants to start your week off on the right foot. On Instagram, Holland revealed three Far From Home posters that show Spider-Man in his new costume. Spidey is posing in locations throughout Europe, including London and Venice. “I thought I’d kickstart your week with a little Spidey action,” Holland wrote in the Instagram post. “Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theatres July 5th and it’s his craziest ride yet.” The film sees Peter Parker embarking on a school trip to Europe only to have Nick Fury enlist Spider-Man for a mission to stop elemental villains. See the posters below.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has in the past discussed Spidey’s travels. We film in London,” Feige said. “We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen. “Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

The synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home was revealed alongside the first trailer and poster for the film. The synopsis reads, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as the villain Mysterio, though he’s been described as an ally recruited to assist Spider-Man in the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 5th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

