Samuel L. Jackson Flips out over Spider-Man: Far From Home Putting Patch on Wrong Eye

Hell hath no fury like a scorned Samuel L. Jackson. The Spider-Man: Far From Home star took to his Instagram profile earlier tonight to voice his displeasure with someone within the bowels of Sony’s marketing department. Sharing an apparent screenshot of a Reddit post, Jackson points out that the poster has a glaring error — they’ve Photoshopped his signature eye patch over the wrong eye.

In the shot, two posters are visible. The poster on the right, with a blue background, has Fury’s eyepatch over his left eye, the one we all saw injured during the events of Captain Marvel. The other poster, however, has Fury’s eyepatch over the character’s right eye. Oopsie daisy! With the posters side-by-side, it’s nearly certain that an innocent graphic designer simply flipped the file photo they had of Fury to create more balance imagery, though it appears Jackson doesn’t give a damn.

Speaking with Jackson and Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal last week, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis asked the former about his budding relationship with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Suffice to say, Jackson doesn’t think Fury and the web-slinging Avenger aren’t necessarily on the same page.

“Really, you think I like him?” Jackson responded incredulously. “We’re getting there. He’s a little frustrating for me right now. I want him to grow up quicker than he’s willing to grow up. And I’m doing that parental pressure thing. Like, ‘Come on! Either get a job or get out of the house!’”

As far as including Fury in the film, director Jon Watts previously revealed that the former SHIELD director has always been a goal of his to include in a film, mentioning the character was in his initial Spider-Man: Homecoming pitch to Marvel Studios.

“I always wanted to put our idealistic teenage hero Peter Parker against a jaded, world-weary super spy like Nick Fury,” Watts explained. “I always thought that would be such a great combination of conflict and relationship to explore. That was something that was in my very, very, very first pitch and my very first meeting at Marvel — I was like, ‘I want to see this kid go up against this bad motherf—ker,’ you know? Tony Stark is like the cool, supportive rich uncle. Nick Fury is more like the mean, new stepdad. And I just thought it would be really fun to see those two worlds collide.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home enters theaters July 2nd while Avengers: Endgame gets a special re-release beginning this coming weekend. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.