Spider-Man: Far From Home Never Planned to Include Stan Lee Cameo

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to open in theaters. It’s also the first that doesn’t include a cameo by Stan Lee. The co-creator of Spider-Man and the Marvel Universe died in November 2018. By then, he had already filmed his cameo in Avengers: Endgame. That cameo was his last. Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts says there was never much thought put into a Stan Lee cameo in the new movie.

“No. I mean, I think everyone sort of knew that he was sick and he had just filmed the cameo for Endgame,” Watts tells Cinemablend. “I think they shot that earlier, too. So I didn’t want to… It felt right for the last thing to be in Endgame. So we never really talked about it, honestly.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lee is seen in Endgame shouting a message of “make love, not war” as he drives by. When Endgame rereleased in theaters last weekend, a tribute to Lee was attached. The featurette showed Lee on the sets of various Marvel Studios films.

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man dealing with living up to Iron Man’s legacy while traveling abroad on a school trip to Europe. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis gave the film a 5-star review. He writes:

“While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole. It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on. It includes two of the best post-credits scenes attached to any Marvel movie to date, loaded with expansive and thrilling twists, any details of which would be massive spoilers.

It doesn’t seem like we’re swinging to any crazy conclusions in calling Spider-Man: Far From Home the best Spider-Man movie ever. Top to bottom, it is a complete moviegoing experience. It is thrilling, it is fun, it is unpredictable, and it is full of heart. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a by far a home run.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have been pouring out praise for Marvel Studios’ second Spider-Man film.

What did you think of Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd.