Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Reacts to New Marvel/Sony Deal

The news of Spider-Man rejoining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still fresh in a lot of people’s minds. In the span of time it took for Spider-Man: Far From Home to release in theaters and then hit home video markets, Sony Pictures effectively shut the door on future collaborations with Marvel Studios and then announced that a deal to make a third (and possibly final film) in the trilogy had been finalized. It’s certainly been a whirlwind for fans, so we can only imagine how the experience has felt for the actors involved in the movies.

Flash Thompson actor Tony Revolori recently when on the Honest Trailers podcast where he addressed his thoughts on the new deal for the MCU.

“I’m excited. I’m excited and I’m happy that the marriage is gonna continue for one more picture,” Revolori explained. “When they got back together, I just woke up and literally had about 50 texts like ‘congrats!’” Revolori said before joking that Tom Holland sent him a message saying “you’re welcome,” as a reference to his efforts of united Sony and Disney under a common cause.

Holland himself has been credited in getting Spider-Man back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the actor was pivotal in the efforts to make a new deal with Sony.

“Miraculously. He was. We had an event called D23, and Tom was there because he’s a voice in [Pixar’s Onward]. He said something on stage, and it was clear that fans wanted Tom back as Spider-Man, made by Marvel and our Marvel production team,” Iger told the Hollywood Reporter. “And after D23, Tom reached out to folks who work for me and said, ‘Can I please have Bob’s e-mail address or phone number?’ Of course, I’m very protected, so they were very careful. I said ‘Sure, have him contact me,’ and he did… We spoke. And he basically made a — he cried on the phone, no, not really. But it was clear that he cared so much. And actually, we care about him.”

Iger went on to explained that Holland’s pleas eventually lead to more discussions between the two companies.

“I felt for him, and it was clear that the fans wanted this to happen. So after I got off the phone with him, I made a couple of phone calls to our team at Disney Studios, and then I decided to call the head of Sony, and I said ‘We have to figure out a way to get this done, for Tom and for the fans.’ And we did,” Iger said. “That’s how it happened… Sometimes, when companies are negotiating with each other, they kinda forget that there are other folks out there.”

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3 is currently set to premiere in theaters on July 16, 2021.