Jake Gyllenhaal Teases ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

Jake Gyllenhaal appears to be teasing something big regarding his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Gyllenhaal posted a video to Instagram late Monday night, which features him standing backstage and listening to the cheering at Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s CCXP panel. In the caption, Gyllenhaal teases that “something [is coming]”, alongside an emoji of a spider, which many have interpreted as another sign that the Far From Home trailer is fast approaching.

This comes after Spider-Man star Tom Holland teased that he’d “see what he could do” about releasing the trailer, as well as previous reports indicating that the footage would drop on Tuesday, January 15th. Considering the weeks that fans have spent waiting for the trailer to debut, it’s safe to say that there’s a lot of hype.

Far From Home will follow Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on a globe-trotting school trip, which will put him in the path of Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures.” Gyllenhaal explained during the CCXP panel. “And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them. And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Even with Mysterio having that kind of impact on Peter Parker, it sounds like Far From Home will be a bit of a light-hearted palette cleanser, after Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on July 5, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019.