‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Does Mysterio Have a Tie to Doctor Strange?

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home debuted this week, and some fans are already speculating about the first look at the film’s foe.

The trailer’s final moments showed Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) showing up during a fight between Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Hydro-Man. As Mysterio began to fight off Hydro-Man, his hands seemed to be emitting green runes.

For some eagle-eyed Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, the design of those runes looked familiar, as they seemed to resemble those used by Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

So, could there be a connection between the two magic-using characters?

In the comics, Quentin Beck does not actually have any sort of superpowers or abilities, but pretends that he does through a series of well-planned special effects. Among the tools that he uses to pull off these illusions is a holographic projector, which allows him to create 3D projections.

As some have begun to speculate, there’s a very good chance that Mysterio is putting on a similar sort of ruse throughout Far From Home, and that he is actually the one controlling Hydro-Man and the other Elementals. This would allow him to essentially court favor with Spider-Man and everyone in SHIELD, as he comes out of the battle looking like a hero.

If that is the case – and depending on how far Quentin Beck is going with his ruse – there’s a chance that he could somehow already know what the powers of those in the Mystic Arts look like. This would allow him to duplicate that look in some way, so that he could appear like less of a threat for SHIELD and Spider-Man.

But then again, there is a chance that Mysterio actually has some sort of magic abilities, which he’s using to orchestrate his whole ruse. Considering the rumblings that Mysterio might end up being Peter’s SHIELD-assigned partner in the film, it could very well be that Quentin Beck had just enough magical prowess to get on the organization’s radar — and he’s just using it for bad.

After all, magic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already used a similar style to Doctor Strange‘s runes, both with Ghost Rider on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Karnak on Inhumans. So there’s a chance that Mysterio’s magic looking a bit like Doctor Strange could be nothing more than a coincidence.

Do you think Mysterio’s magic has a connection to Doctor Strange? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.