Spider-Man: Far From Home Writers Elaborate on Considering Falcon Debuting as Captain America

Spider-Man: Far From Home is already getting some pretty rave reviews from fans and critics alike, fright down to its post-credits scene stingers, which are already being hyped as mind-blowing turns for Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, as good as Far From Home seems to be, fans have learned that it could’ve been even better than what we got!

While at the Spider-Man: Far From Home press junket, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis learned that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson / Falcon almost had a cameo in Far From Home as Captain America! Mackie has expressed his own disappointment about not getting to make that crossover – now we’re learning more about what that cameo almost was – and why it was ultimately cut.

Here’s what Spider-Man: Far From Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers had to say about Anthony Mackie’s near-cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home:

“Not an outline, but as we were building toward the end of this movie, we were thinking about [who we could bring in].” McKenna tells THR. “It’s always great to draw on MCU characters and bring them into the fold. Happy [Jon Favreau] and Nick Fury are such great characters. … It could have been a day or less of going, ‘hey can we bring in someone like Falcon in to the third act?’ and Peter sort of teaming up and sort of being a team leader and stepping up in that sort of way. So, it was discussed.”

Falcon now officially carries the shield in the MCU, after the mantle was passed to him by old man Steve Rogers, at the very end of Avengers: Endgame. Fans are still trying to adjust to that monumental shift in the MCU roster, and many expect the Sam Wilson Captain America story to first be explored in the upcoming Falcon & The Winter Soldier series that’s set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service. It would have been a nice little surprise (and great follow-up to Avengers: Endgame) to have Falcon Cap make an appearance in Far From Home – especially since Mackie’s Sam Wilson has been one of the more fun to pop-up in key MCU points.

Falcon’s battle with Ant-Man was one of the best surprises of the first Ant-Man movie, and it was a scene with Falcon that first confirmed Spider-Man existed in the MCU, during that hilarious end sequence of Ant-Man. That’s not to mention the fact that Spider-Man’s debut fight against Falcon and Winter Soldier was one of the best sequences of Captain America: Civil War. It would’ve only been a fair turn to see Falcon Cap show in a Spider-Man movie – wouldn’t you agree?

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters, with Endgame hitting digital on July 30th and Blu-ray on August 13th. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media.