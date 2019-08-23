Spider-Man: Far From Home Writers Already Scripting Third Movie

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who penned both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, are already scripting a third movie that may move forward without involvement from Kevin Feige and Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

In the newest report published Friday, Deadline reports Disney and Sony — already engaged in a standoff over Spider-Man’s future in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe — are now playing tug of war over director Jon Watts, who is not yet signed on for future movies on either side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The piece confirms McKenna and Sommers are now penning a third Spider-Man for Sony, a script that could now face interference should it be stripped of any and all connections to Disney’s MCU.

Last month, the writers told ComicBook.com they have a “soft spot” for Kraven the Hunter, the famed Spider-Man villain who has his own spinoff movie in development at Sony. The writers also intimated they were interested in potentially utilizing a formerly Fox-controlled character newly acquired by Disney, who purchased Fox for $71.3 billion earlier this year.

“That’s a tough one,” McKenna told us when asked about the villain or villains to follow Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. “It’s also so tough because we’re dealing with MCU and Sony with it all, and some office would be like, ‘Well, you can’t use that one.’ Or what about this villain? ‘Oh, well, Fox owns that villain.’ But now that things have changed with Disney with Fox…”

“I’ve always had a soft spot for Kraven the Hunter,” added Sommers, agreeing with Watt’s previous declaration Kraven would prove an interesting but tricky foe in a future film.

For Feige — who will not act as producer on Spider-Man 3 if Sony and Disney fail to hash out a renewed deal — the star producer was planning a third film that was focused on Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his struggles outside of conflicts caused by or involving the Avengers.

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Feige said in a July interview when asked how the franchise would follow the mid-credits surprise that changed Spider-Man’s status quo. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”