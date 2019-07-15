Spider-Man: Far From Home Writers Explain Why This Is the Perfect Time for Mysterio

Few superheroes have the impressive and robust rogues gallery as Spider-Man, and each of the character’s films have featured a different foe to take on the Wall Crawler. And in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the movie finally brings to life a villain that many Marvel fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

While it seemed like the marketing for Spider-Man: Far From Home was pitching the character as a hero, Mysterio’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was very much inspired by the character’s first appearance in the comic books. But with so many iconic villains, we can’t help but wonder what made Mysterio the right choice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

During an interview with CBR, Spider-Man: Far From Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers explained why they settled on the Master of Illusions to be Peter Parker’s latest foe for Marvel Studios.

“We asked ourselves [why we why chose Mysterio] for months,” McKenna said. “He’s so iconic and such a challenge to write with the illusions. Thematically, he represents deception and illusion, and so much of the film has Peter lying to himself, while the world [after the events of Avengers: Endgame] would be in such chaos people would be willing to believe in anything.”

“After everyone Blipped back, the whole world would just be so dazed and confused and vulnerable, including Peter,” Sommers added. “Mysterio [felt like the best choice] to take advantage of that.”

When Marvel decided to market the movie with Mysterio as a new ally to the heroes, the writers knew they were in for a hard sell. But they’re satisfied with the reaction the movie’s received and the fan response to the villain in the new movie.

“We are so relieved that people seem to love Mysterio and the whole multiverse twist, whether is was fans that saw the twist coming and still loved it or audiences that were completely surprised by it,” McKenna said. “And we love Jake’s performance. The whole thing doesn’t work without him really selling it.”

But after the new movie, many fans are hopeful they’ll see the villain again. And even though events didn’t end well for the character, when it comes to Mysterio — anything is possible.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.