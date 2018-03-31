‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Star Tom Holland Preparing for Sequel Filming

It sounds like Tom Holland is gearing up for another round of filming as the web slinger, with production set to pick up on the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The actor made a post to social media with a sentimental caption, saying “I can’ believe we get to do this all over again,” alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the first film. Take a look below:

The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters in July 2019, two years after Spider-Man: Homecoming was released. Filming for the sequel is rumored to begin in June, with partial filming to take place in New York City.

There’s no word yet on what the film’s plot will entail, as rumors seem to point toward the inclusion of some femme fatale character as well as a new villain.

A rumor recently surfaced indicating that Matt Damon was offered the role of the main antagonist in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, but that the actor turned it down. This would have been Damon’s second role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it looks like he’ll have to be content with simply being the Asgardian stage actor who played Loki in Thor: Ragnarok.

Speculation around the villain for the new movie has run rampant since the rumor broke, with fans wondering if Damon could have been cast as Norman Osborne or Kraven the Hunter.

The Oscorp CEO who would go on to become the Green Goblin is a staple of the Spider-Man mythos and has already appeared in the first two franchises featuring the wall crawler, while Kraven has yet to be featured on the big screen and is involved in one of the most revered Spidey comic stories with “Kraven’s Last Hunt.”

There are also rumors of Black Cat being involved in the new film, which surfaced after a casting notice called for a “Bond-girl type international agent,” specifically looking for a European actor in her 20s. Though this could lead to set up a character like Silver Sable, who is set to appear in the upcoming spinoff Silver & Black, that seems unlikely given Marvel Studios is handling the main Spider-Man movies separate from Sony’s own Spidey-related spinoff projects.

It remains to be seen just what fans should expect from the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, but given that it will be the first film after the untitled Avengers sequel, it will our first taste of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s enough to get anyone excited.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.