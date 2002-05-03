Spider-Man: Homecoming Japanese Adverts Confirm Daily Bugle’s Presence

Every hero needs a day job, and it just so happens that many superheroes tend to gravitate towards journalism. Over in the DC Universe, Clark Kent has made a name for himself at the Daily Planet, but his real job sees him suit up as Superman. As for Marvel, Peter Parker is known for his work at a photographer with for the the Daily Bugle. However, reports have said the publication would be kept out of Spider-Man: Homecoming to help give the standalone breathing space from Sony Pictures' previous films.

However, you shouldn't count the publication out for good. It looks like previous reports about the Daily Bugle's exclusion were a bit over-exaggerated. Recently, Japanese media was able to host several Spider-Man: Homecoming clips, and netizens have said the international promos have shown the Daily Bugle does exist.

Over on Twitter, photos of an issue of the Daily Bugle have hit the Internet. The issue shown via @tomhsource has a plaque next to it, confirming its place in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The issue itself makes one large reference to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The newspaper ties back into the UN attack in Captain America: Civil War. The rest of the headlines nod to an alleged chihuahua ring and a covered-up hoax involving the Washington Monument.

The rest of the screencaps show new images of Peter Parker in civilian attire and his iconic upgraded suit. Reports have also suggested the clips confirmed on Weibo that one star had their secretive role revealed. Netizens say the foreign website described Angourice Rice's role as Gwen Stacy, but there is no confirmation on that report from Marvel Studios or Sony Pictures. Fans have long speculated that the actress may be secretly playing the character whilst operating under a codename. However, fans will not find out more about Rice's role until Spider-Man: Homecoming nears its premiere date.

Spider-Man: Homecoming currently has a 4.10 out of 5 ComicBook User Anticipation Rating, making it the sixth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com readers. Let us know how excited you are about Spider-Man: Homecoming by giving it your own ComicBook User Anticipation Rating below.

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine -- distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by Jon Watts, from a screenplay by Jonathan M. Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Watts & Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theaters July 7, 2017.

More Spider-Man Homecoming: Tom Holland Wants To Take On Venom / Uncle Ben's Role Revealed / Spider-Man Has His Own JARVIS