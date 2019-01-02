Here Are the Best ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Fan #Spidersonas Concepts

Sony’s animated breakout hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has made the world of Spider-Man bigger than it’s ever been, thanks to a storyline that saw different versions of the wall-crawling hero from across the multiverse unite to stop a dimension-bending threat. Now, Marvel fans all over the world are loving not just the classic Peter Parker / Spider-Man, but all the diverse variations of the character that exist.

Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham are now all Internet darlings, but Into the Spider-Verse is filling fan’s imaginations with all kinds of new possibilities. As you will see below, the “#Spidersonas” hashtag has become a viral trend, in which Spider-Man fans create their own artistic concepts for different versions of the hero.

Here are some of the best #Spidersonas we’ve seen so far:

New Year, New Spideys

This fan echoes the main theme of Into the Spider-Verse: anyone can wear the mask. This is just a small sampling of what “anyone” could look like, in said mask.

Tropical Spider-Man

This Filipino fan is going with a version of Spidey who would be fit to swing through any tropical climate or jungle.

Spider-Demon

This rendition doesn’t come with a lot of explanation, but the horned head look gives off a serious demonic vibe that makes this feel like a cross between Spider-Man and Hellboy.

We dig it!

Spider-Funk

Might as well jump on the bandwagon of #spidersona with my character, Patrick Parker, also known as Spider-Funk! pic.twitter.com/MTNinHof1L — New Year’s Dev (@legodev) December 24, 2018

When you soul needs saving, there’s no one better than the web-slinger of funk himself: Patrick Parker, aka Spider-Funk!

All-Seeing Spider-Man

Not sure if this would be a heroic version of an alternate Spider-man, or the type of character who would be the villain of a Spider-Verse crossover. We kind of like the latter.

Spider-Kamen

quick #spidersona doodle. Of course I’d combine Kamen Rider with Spider-man. I based her design on Kamen Rider Ichigo and a little bit on Build’s SpiderFridge pic.twitter.com/jqmdtJN409 — Mori (@azuumori) December 28, 2018

For the manga/anime crowd, this mashup of Spider-Man and the Kamen Rider series will be evvvvverything!

Spider-Nadz

Miles Morales just scored a big win for the black/Latino Spider-Man fans – but the Latinas deserve some representation too!

That’s where Spider-Nadz comes in. The fact that the artist also made herself the subject of the piece is worth extra points.

Spider-Knit

Not all heroes wear capes. Some heroes just knit them.

The Neon Spider

I had to run to catch this train, here’s my #spidersona – the Neon Spider ?️She spins glowing neon webs and loves writing messages cross the city. Seeing everyone’s @SpiderVerse OCs has been an absolute delight, I feel a sort of nostalgia for it all… pic.twitter.com/98C8XlIgcH — April Prime (@April_Prime) December 30, 2018

This version combines a creepy, Tim Burton-esque creature vibe with the Spider-Man persona. The result is something that Walt Disney would be proud of.

Spidersaurus

In the ultimate fanboy mashup, Spider-Man gets a Jurassic Park makeover. The result is a character we would actually want to see in the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequel!

Do you have any favorites from the #Spidersonas trend you think deserve recognition? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now in theaters. Venom is now on home video. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.