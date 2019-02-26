Oscars: Marvel Fans Upset Stan Lee and Steve Ditko Weren’t Thanked After Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Win

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brought home an Oscar for Best Animated Movie, adding the first big Academy Award category win for the Marvel movie brand.

It was a moment that gave Spider-Man and Marvel fans a major thrill, and plenty of reason to celebrate – that is, until the team behind Into the Spider-Verse got on stage to accept their Oscar. That’s when the Academy Awards delivered a very different kind of snub than what we’re used to: no mention of Spider-Man creators Stan Lee and/or Steve Ditko during the Oscars acceptance speech!

Needless to say, Marvel fans are having some serious upset reactions to this major Oscars oversight for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse!

Whose Fault Is It?

Bob Persichetti on the rest of their speech: “We were going to thank Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for inspiring this whole thing and being a force of believing human beings all have the capacity to be heroes.” — OscarInterviews (@OscarInterviews) February 25, 2019

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse creative team is getting dragged pretty hard for this Stan Lee snub in the Oscars acceptance speech – but in truth, they tried!

Turns out, that infamously rude Oscars cut off music is once again to blame. Still, fans saw what they saw, and reactions are looking like this:

Bruh…

So the new Spider-Man movie Into the spider-verse won an Oscar, and no one that was up on that stage gave any thanks to Stan Lee….. — Garrett (@gwfiske) February 25, 2019

A lot of Marvel fans were seriously put off by that seeming snub in a very happy and historic moment for the brand.

At Least “In Memoriam” Got It Right

Random Thought, Oscars Edition pt. 3:

Even tho the producers of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” completely dogged him in their acceptance speeches, the Academy honored STAN LEE bu including him in their “In Memoriam” tribute… — Dexter T. Odani (@dto2865) February 25, 2019

At least Stan Lee wasn’t left out of the “In Memoriam” section. Then there’d be riots!

10 = 0

Ten people from “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” get on stage to accept an award and no one thanks the late, great Stan Lee?? #Oscars — Red (@SurvivingGrady) February 25, 2019

There’s a joke somewhere in here… we just don’t feel like telling it.

Can’t Stop the Winning

Black Panther and Spider-Man:Into The Spider-Verse both won #Oscars tonight. Marvel is winning. BLACK Marvel is winning. I know Stan Lee would have been so proud. #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/wAKCQOPGdI — CJ the Melanated Mona (@GivenchyBeystin) February 25, 2019

A momentary snub (that wasn’t even really a snub) can’t erase the fact that Marvel has taken its #Winning to a whole other level tonight.

Wish You Were Here

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse won best animated film

I’m so happy I could cry. I just wish Stan Lee could’ve seen this #Oscars — Gabby (@gabbyyboo) February 25, 2019

Black Panther & Spider-Man into the Spiderverse winning Oscars tonight. A win for comic book movies. Stan Lee would be so proud if he was here❤️??? His creations getting recognized like this!!!??#Oscars pic.twitter.com/oAruXHjBLE — KOFIMANIA (@willyonce99) February 25, 2019

Honestly, this is the *one* Oscars that wish Stan Lee could’ve attended. Marvel is representing like never before!

Stan Still Loves You

Stan Lee would be proud of Spider-Man into the Spiderverse#Oscars — Shinji Ikari Kun 01?⚡⚔️ (@ShinjiIkariKun1) February 25, 2019

At the end of the day, this is the only truth that matters: Stan Lee would’ve loved this moment more than anyone – with or without mention of his name.