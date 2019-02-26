Marvel

Oscars: Marvel Fans Upset Stan Lee and Steve Ditko Weren’t Thanked After Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Win

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brought home an Oscar for Best Animated Movie, adding the first big Academy Award category win for the Marvel movie brand.

It was a moment that gave Spider-Man and Marvel fans a major thrill, and plenty of reason to celebrate – that is, until the team behind Into the Spider-Verse got on stage to accept their Oscar. That’s when the Academy Awards delivered a very different kind of snub than what we’re used to: no mention of Spider-Man creators Stan Lee and/or Steve Ditko during the Oscars acceptance speech!

Needless to say, Marvel fans are having some serious upset reactions to this major Oscars oversight for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse!

Whose Fault Is It?

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse creative team is getting dragged pretty hard for this Stan Lee snub in the Oscars acceptance speech – but in truth, they tried! 

Turns out, that infamously rude Oscars cut off music is once again to blame. Still, fans saw what they saw, and reactions are looking like this: 

Bruh…

A lot of Marvel fans were seriously put off by that seeming snub in a very happy and historic moment for the brand. 

At Least “In Memoriam” Got It Right

At least Stan Lee wasn’t left out of the “In Memoriam” section. Then there’d be riots! 

10 = 0

There’s a joke somewhere in here… we just don’t feel like telling it. 

Can’t Stop the Winning

A momentary snub (that wasn’t even really a snub) can’t erase the fact that Marvel has taken its #Winning to a whole other level tonight. 

Wish You Were Here

Honestly, this is the *one* Oscars that wish Stan Lee could’ve attended. Marvel is representing like never before!

Stan Still Loves You

At the end of the day, this is the only truth that matters: Stan Lee would’ve loved this moment more than anyone – with or without mention of his name. 

