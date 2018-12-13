Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Producer Reveals Origin of Bagel Visual Gag

✖

It's been several years since the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the animated blockbuster is chock-full of details that fans are still discovering. Even the smallest and most innocuous moments of the film are filled with a unique creative energy — and now we know the very specific origin of one of them. Chris Miller, who produced the 2018 film, recently took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an email from Spider-Verse co-director Rodney Rothman, which was sent to other creatives in the film. The email suggests that when Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) throws a bagel at the head of one of the Oscorp scientists, the animation should say "Bagel!", instead of "Bonk!"

September 28, 2018 at 10:33 AM: a piece of history was born. pic.twitter.com/AlBt4kdYTB — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 4, 2021

While it's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the visual gag is definitely a clever one, which has been immortalized by fans in the years since. As production is currently underway on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, fans are only getting more and more eager to see what visual risks the sequel will take.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will follow the ongoing adventures of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who fully established himself as his universe's Spider-Man over the course of the first film. While it's unclear exactly which cast members are set to return, the cast of the first film included Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Nicholas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099. Recent rumors suggested that Christopher Daniel Barnes would be returning to voice Spider-Man from the eponymous 1990s animated series, but those have since been debunked.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is currently set to be released in theaters on October 7, 2022.