Into The Spider-Verse 2: Christopher Daniel Barnes Reportedly In Talks To Appear As ‘90s Animated Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 is continuing to grow its exciting voice cast. Now, it looks like the multiverse tale will turn the clocks back to the 90's an include the voice of Spider-Man from the popular animated series of the decade. Christopher Daniel Barnes is reportedly in talks to bring his Peter Parker to life for the upcoming sequel which centers around Shameik Moore's Miles Morales character, surrounded by different versions of Spider-Man all coming into his world from different universes. The first Spider-Verse movie won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

"I can exclusively share that Christopher Daniel Barnes is in final talks to return to the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Into The Spider-Verse 2," The Illuminderdi's Nick Santos is reporting. "As most of you may know, Christopher played the character in the 90’s animated cartoon."

Spider-Man: The Animated Series ran from 1994 through 1998. In the times since, Barnes has lent his voice to other versions of Spider-Man in various video games, including Miguel O'Hara in Spider-Man: Edge of Time, Electro and Vulture in Spider-Man Unlimited, and Superior Spider-Man in Marvel Heroes. DFor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it appears he will be reprising his Spider-Man: The Animated Series role from 1998.

The rest of the report of Barnes joining the Spider-Verse sequel might be considered to be a spoiler, as it appears his inclusion may have been intended as a surprise -- continue reading at your own discretion. "I can share that Christopher Daniel Barnes’s Peter is not a part of the script in a major capacity," Santos reports. "He will make a few appearances and show up in the finale. It’s not a major appearance, but something like 5-10 minutes. However, he will appear in a style that incorporates his look from the cartoon. It’ll be cleaned up and a mashup of the 90’s cartoon style with the distinct visual tone of Into The Spider-Verse."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on October 7, 2022.