Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Confirms Phil Lord and Chris Miller Co-Wrote the Script

✖

After charming audiences and winning a slew of major awards, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is officially back for a sequel. The highly-anticipated animated film has gotten very few updates in recent months, outside of confirmation of a new release date. That changed on Monday night, when it was revealed that a trio of new directors — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson — has been brought on to helm the sequel. Coupled with that major update was confirmation (via Variety) that Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are confirmed to be writing the film's script, alongside Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' David Callaham. Lord originally co-wrote the first Spider-Verse with one of the film's original directors, Rodney Rothman.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will follow the ongoing adventures of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who fully established himself as his universe's Spider-Man over the course of the first film. While it's unclear exactly which cast members are set to return, the cast of the first film included Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Nicholas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099. Recent rumors suggested that Christopher Daniel Barnes would be returning to voice Spider-Man from the eponymous 1990s animated series, but those have since been debunked.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Are you excited that Lord and Miller are helping co-write Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2? What are you most excited to see in the sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is currently set to be released in theaters on October 7, 2022.