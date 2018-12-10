‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Is Now Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The stellar reviews for Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse continue to roll in as the film’s release draws closer. With just four days until Spider-Verse hits theaters in North America, the comic-inspired adventure has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

In order for a film to gain the “Certified Fresh” label, it needs to earn an average higher than 75 percent after a total of 80 reviews have been submitted. Not only has Spider-Verse achieved those marks, but the film is one of the best reviewed to hit theaters this entire year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of writing this article, on Monday, December 10th, Spider-Verse has an astounding 99 percent Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. 86 out of the 87 reviews posted on the site have been positive, combining to average a 9/10 rating. To this point, there has only been one negative review submitted to the site.

With this kind of reception, it comes as no surprise that Sony Animation and the Spider-Verse producers are already developing an entire franchise. As of now, there is a direct Spider-Verse sequel being produced that will focus on Miles Morales, as well as a female-centric spinoff featuring Spider-Gwen and other women from the comics.

During the press junket for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian that they had plenty of ideas for other Spider-Man characters that they wanted to introduce in future films.

“I think there’s a bunch, and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now, and it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or have something interesting thematic to say,” said Miller.

“I have to think about that,” Lord added. “That’s a good question that we haven’t been asked before, which is why we’re sitting here going, ‘We don’t have a good [answer]. We are like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.’”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to arrive in theaters on December 14th.