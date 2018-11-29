First ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Reactions Hit Social Media

Ahead of the first public screenings of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony announced it would be moving forward with a sequel and a spinoff, seemingly confirming their confidence in the film. With the first reactions to the film now hitting social media, those suspicions have been proven accurate, as audiences are praising the humor, heart, and action in the animated Spider-Man film.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the successes of multiple previous versions of Spider-Man, a new take on the character would seem like a guaranteed success, though this new film’s animation style and focus on Miles Morales over Peter Parker was seen as a gamble to some. That gamble paid off, with fans praising the film’s accomplishments, calling it one of the best superhero movies of the year and possibly better than previous Spider-Man films.

Scroll down to see what audiences are saying about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse before it hits theaters on December 14th!

Comic Book Come to Life

#SpiderVerse feels like a comic book come to life in the best way – the gorgeous art, the seemingly limitless sense of possibility. Miles is aces and I’m super here for sad-sack Peter pic.twitter.com/PNclTmtVha — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 28, 2018

A Peter Parker Masterpiece

Bottom line: SPIDER-MAN 2 is a masterpiece about Peter Parker/Spider-Man, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is my favorite MCU film that redefines the character in a new context (in the shadow of the Amazing films), & SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE is a master class in Spider-Maning. — Amazing Spider-Talk (@SupSpiderTalk) November 28, 2018

Hilarious, Emotional, and Entertaining

Spider-Man: Into the #SpiderVerse is hilarious, emotional and just so damn entertaining. Who knew that in a year when both Disney and Pixar release quality films that Spider-Verse would top them to become the best animated film of the year. It’s that good. — Mark Pacis (@PacManNR7) November 28, 2018

Lives Up to the Hype

I can finally talk about SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE #SPIDERVERSE, and boy does it live up to the hype.



It’s got heart, humor & seriously mind-blowing animation – but it’s all in service of Miles’ story. Easily one of the best superhero movies EVER



Full review coming on @screenrant ? pic.twitter.com/QMeAhBxx7j — Molly Freeman ? (@mollyrockit) November 28, 2018

Repeat Viewings Forthcoming

Into the #SpiderVerse somehow expands the character’s mythos and distills his spirit down to its essence all at once. I can’t wait to see it 20 more times. pic.twitter.com/gkNOF7MprK — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) November 28, 2018

Best Comic Book Movie of the Year

Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only the best animated feature and best comic book movie this year, but one of the best movies of 2018 period. I don’t think another movie does a better job of bringing a comic book to life on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/EeDzaaoBqD — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 28, 2018

Inventive and Visually Stunning

Not only is SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE a great Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s the BEST Spider-Man movie. A super inventive & visually stunning action-adventure about a kid learning to be a hero from a man who forgot how to be one. It is outstanding!#IntoTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/vKe96y2wkH — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 28, 2018

Best Since ‘Spider-Man 2’

#SpiderVerse is the best #SpiderMan movie since Spider-Man 2. I loved every second of it. Comic fans will geek out at all of the references, but it’s also just a perfect movie for parents and kids (both were cheering in the theater). — Travis Clark (@TravClark2) November 28, 2018

Maybe Not as Good as ‘Spider-Man 2’

i will have many, *many*, very nice things to say about the Spider-Verse in the morning, but anyone who says it’s the best Spider-Man movie should be forced to re-watch Spider-Man 2 clockwork orange style until their eyes melt out of their heads and manhattan sinks into the sea. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 28, 2018

So Incredibly Good