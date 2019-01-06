‘Legend of Korra’ Fan Art Gives Korra and Asami #Spidersonas

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, audiences were given a dramatically expanded Spider-Man world with different versions of the hero from all across the multiverse coming together to stop Kingpin and the cross-dimensional threat his particle accelerator poses, but it wasn’t just a truly fun adventure that fans experienced with the animated film. There was also the inspirational message that anyone can be Spider-Man and, therefore, a hero.

It’s a message that fans took to heart, quickly turning to Twitter to create their own Spider-heroes, or “Spidersonas”. While the majority of these Spidersonas that have become their own meme are original characters — such as the creative Spidersaurus or Spider-Knit — other artists have taken to reimagining some of their favorite characters as Spider-heroes including The Legend of Korra‘s Korra and Asami.

On Twitter, one fan has given both characters their own Spider treatment with Korra’s look a baggy, winter-inspired style that contrasts with Asami’s tighter outfit. The character’s Spidersonas are also given webs that line up with their familiar abilities from The Legend of Korra, with Korra having water-based webs while Asami’s are electrified — a nod to her electrified glove. Check it out below.

Outside of the Spidersonas meme, there also might be a real connection when it comes to Into the Spider-Verse and Legend of Korra thanks to a possible, female-centric spinoff of the film. Hailee Steinfeld, who offered her voice to Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen for Into the Spider-Verse, is rumored to return for the spinoff which would see Lauren Montgomery direct. Montgomery, who worked as executive producer and co-showrunner on Voltron: Legacy Defender, was also the supervising producer and storyboard artist for The Legend of Korra.

When it comes to a female-led spinoff, Steinfeld recently told Entertainment Tonight she’d be honored to be a part of it.

“Oh my goodness,” Steinfeld said. “To be a part of this and play this strong female superhero, in this film particularly, is quite a privilege. The thought of a spinoff is incredible. If that were to ever happen, I would be honored to be a part of it. I would love that opportunity. Anything to do something like this again with these people would be an honor.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing.