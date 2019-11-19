New Fanart Imagines Spider-Verse Star Shameik Moore as a Live-Action Miles Morales

Of all of the Spider-Man-related content to hit the entertainment world in the past year, people ended up having quite a response to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Oscar-winning animated film followed the origin story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as he quickly realized that he wasn’t the only web-slinger within the multiverse. While a Spider-Verse sequel is officially set in motion, Miles still hasn’t officially shown up in live-action — but a new piece of fanart mashes the two up together. A new piece from @robbrunette imagines Moore as a potential live-action version of Miles.

While the 24-year-old Dope and The Get Down star is arguably too old to portray Miles in a live-action space, the actor has expressed a desire to do so in the past.

“Most definitely,” Moore said in an interview late last year. “I definitely want to be the live-action Miles Morales. I understand that he’s a young kid, but hopefully, you know, they can play with time and put me in there. But I’m thankful for the opportunity. I would love to be fighting Venom as Miles, with Tom Hardy. You know what I mean? That would be great. I would love to play on-screen with my favorite actor out right now.”

“At the end of the movie they show our clip, Into the Spider-Verse, in the Venom movie,” Moore continued. “And I think that’s a seed, it just has to be. Hopefully in the bigger universe…I look like Miles Morales, all I have to do is cut my hair, so let’s make it happen. He and I would have a great chess match on screen. “Like I said, I would love to play with Tom Hardy on camera, just to see what I’m really capable of. If you’ve seen any of my work – Dope, The Get Down, I have another movie called Pretenders coming out – I showcase some of my abilities pretty accurately. Tom Hardy and I would make a great movie.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be released on April 8, 2022.

